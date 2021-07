CANTERBURY — Bee Parks and The Hornets will perform on Sunday, July 18 on the Meeting House Green. Bee Parks and The Hornets are a family-friendly indie band hailing from Maine, who write original music promoting the values of kindness, self-confidence, respect for the environment, and social justice. The performance, which includes puppetry, will have enough energy to get audiences engaged and active, a fitting tribute to the Shakers, whose legacy of love for children, protecting the environment, and kindness continues to thrive at the Village.