New York (CNN Business) — Your smartphone breaks. The repair costs too much money. So you give up and buy a new device. That this happens so often is no coincidence. Many big device manufacturers have increasingly designed products to make them difficult to repair without specialized equipment and instructions — and have limited the authorized repair shops where customers can access such repairs without compromising their device's warranty. On top of being annoying and costly for consumers, not to mention bad for the environment, some critics claim these practices are anticompetitive because they limit independent repair shops' access to consumers.