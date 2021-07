Class 1A No. 5 St. Albert created a big lead for themselves by the end of the second inning of the Abraham Lincoln Lynx en route to a 10-0 lead after five innings. “We love playing these guys, especially at their park,” Falcons coach Duncan Patterson said. “They’re a young team this year, but they’re going to be really good in these next couple of years. As for today we just capitalized on the mistakes they had, put our foot on the pedal, and just kept going.”