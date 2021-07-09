Trump’s praise complicates Youngkin’s attempted pivot to the political middle in Virginia

Glenn Youngkin is doing everything he can to run as a Republican outsider in Virginia’s gubernatorial election. But former President Donald Trump is muddling that strategy. This problem for Youngkin was highlighted on Friday when the former President — who handily lost Virginia in both 2016 and 2020 — issued a statement praising the Republican businessman and attacking Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, who led the commonwealth from 2014 to 2018.