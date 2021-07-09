‘How could you not admire Lucy?’: PVMA, Historic Deerfield organizing Lucy Terry Prince Day to celebrate first published Black poet
DEERFIELD — The enslavement of Africans robbed them of their identities. Human traffickers and slave owners weren’t the type to respect the culture of those they viewed as inferior and, as a result, many people’s knowledge of their ethnic group, family history, native language and religious heritage were lost on the plantation and in the slave quarters.www.recorder.com
Comments / 0