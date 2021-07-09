Cancel
First-Ever Official Bon Scott Website Launched, See Photos of Handwritten Lyrics + More

By Joe DiVita
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In honor of what would have been his 75th birthday, the first-ever official Bon Scott website has been launched to commemorate the legacy of the late AC/DC singer. The initiative was started by Scott's family and the Scott Estate collectively said, "On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (Ron’s two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon’s legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget."

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Musicsocietyofrock.com

Angus Young says Bon Scott Thought Brian Johnson was an “incredible” singer

It’s been 45 years since AC/DC’s first internationally released studio album, High Voltage, was released. And in honor of the LP’s anniversary, founding member and resident axeslinger Angus Young sat down for an interview with 95.5 KLOS. Following Bon Scott’s tragic and untimely death, the band hired Brian Johnson as his replacement.
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Judas Priest announce 50th anniversary box set

Forty-two CD numbered limited edition box includes every official live and studio album. Judas Priest will release 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music, a 42 CD numbered limited edition box set featuring each one of the band’s official live and studio albums along with 13 discs of previously unreleased live cuts, on October 15th via Sony Legacy Recordings.
Rock MusicGreenwichTime

Album Guide: Metallica

Rolling Stone’s Essential Albums guides survey an iconic artist’s discography, breaking down their finest LPs into three tiers: Must-Haves, Further Listening, and Going Deeper. We also recommend key songs from other releases. When James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich formed Metallica in 1981, they were a couple of pimply faced, adrenaline-starved...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Shares 'Don't Leave Us' Poem

Founding BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward has shared a new original poem called "Don't Leave Us". Check it out below. Ward has released a number of poems in recent months, some inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and others celebrating the fall–winter holiday season, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Bill was on...
MusicRolling Stone

Excerpt: Ronnie James Dio on the Excitement and Fear of Joining Black Sabbath

Around the time of his 2010 death, Ronnie James Dio was writing his autobiography, recounting how he had broken out of central New York State’s regional rock scene to front three mold-breaking heavy-metal groups: Rainbow (with former Deep Purple guitar hero Ritchie Blackmore), Black Sabbath, and his own eponymous Dio band. In recent years, Dio’s widow Wendy and journalist Mick Wall completed the book, with Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography. set for a July 27th release.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVE MUSTAINE To Guest On New JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Album

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine makes a guest appearance on the new album from John 5. The former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist revealed Mustaine's participation in the project during a new interview with Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station. Speaking about his upcoming LP, which is...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Kiss and Cinderella Keyboardist Gary Corbett Dies

Keyboardist Gary Corbett, best known for his touring work with Kiss and Cinderella, has died after a battle with cancer. Corbett's death was confirmed by his sister in a post on his Facebook page. "Those who knew Gary know that we and the world of music have all lost a very talented, funny, kind and gentle soul," she wrote. "The pain cuts so deeply that our hearts are bleeding."
Rock MusicPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Cinderella’s Jeff LaBar Dies: Rockers React

Numerous rock musicians — including members of Scorpions, Queensryche, Stryper, L.A. Guns and Slaughter — shared condolences on social media following the death of Cinderella's Jeff LaBar. The guitarist was found dead yesterday at age 58. A cause of death has not been disclosed. LaBar joined Cinderella in 1985 and...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Jason Bonham announces Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour

Jason Bonham has announced the Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour for North America this fall. The 29 date trek kicks off October 15th in Stateline, NV with stops in Bakersfield, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Detroit and more before wrapping November 26th in Hollywood, FL. Tickets are on sale now via...
Rock Musicthebrag.com

KK Downing reflects on why Judas Priest were never as big as Black Sabbath or Iron Maiden

Judas Priest co-founder and former guitarist KK Downing has reflected on why the band weren’t as big as Black Sabbath or Iron Maiden. During an appearance on BBC Radio (via Ultimate Guitar), Downing was asked: “British Steel seems to be the album that really kicked you into the big time. When you look back around that time – do you look back with musical satisfaction, or are you looking back almost a bit greedy thinking, ‘Well, Sabbath got really big, Iron Maiden got really big, why didn’t we have similar success because the material was as strong as powerful?'”
Musicwmmr.com

Ed Sheeran Is ‘Not Opposed To’ Making A Death Metal LP

Ed Sheeran has shown a flair for rock as evident with his single “Blow” featuring Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars, but the pop star isn’t against dipping his toe into darker rock waters. Sheeran told U.K.’s The Sun, “I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to...

