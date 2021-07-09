Cancel
Maine State

Maine native Desrosiers to lead CMP electric operations

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA — Central Maine Power announced the appointment of Adam Desrosiers as CMP’s vice president of electric operations. In this role, Desrosiers will oversee CMP’s electric operations department, responsible for the daily maintenance and operation of the company’s electric system, as well as emergency preparedness and restoration efforts following storms. He is a Maine native, born in Winslow and currently living in Winthrop. Desrosiers’s appointment brings strong new operations talent to the Maine leadership team and he will be solely dedicated to CMP and the needs of its system and customers.

