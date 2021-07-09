Cancel
Douglas County, OR

11 NEW POSITIVE TEST RESULTS, 2 NEW PRESUMPTIVE IN COUNTY

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article11 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, and 2 more people are presumptive, as of Friday. The Douglas County COVID-19 Update said the total number of cases is now at 4,051. Of those, 3,862 are people that have received positive test results and 189 are presumptive. There have been 85 deaths. 6 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 2 locally and 4 outside the area. 92 people are in isolation. 130 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 222 people that are either in isolation or quarantine. That is an increase of 12 people since Thursday.

