Economy

Crypto Entrepreneurs From Paraguay Chip In: Is A Bitcoin Law In The Cards?

By Eduardo Próspero
bitcoinist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen El Salvador announced that Bitcoin would be legal tender in their country, the clock started ticking. What country, if any, would follow in their footsteps? Paraguay was one of the most likely candidates, and member of parliament Carlos Rejala’s tweet and laser eyes seemed to indicate that there was a possibility. However, things cooled off pretty quickly and not much came out of the initial excitement.

Bitcoin
Economy
Crypto
