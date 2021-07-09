Crypto Entrepreneurs From Paraguay Chip In: Is A Bitcoin Law In The Cards?

The Brazil-based central bank has issued a resolution, stating that Phase 2 of Open Banking has been moved back to August 13 2021. In response to a formal request from the Open Banking governance structure, given that the participating institutions are finalising the tests to obtain certifications for approval and registration of their APIs, the Central Bank decided to change the schedule for the beginning of the launch of Phase 2 of the project, which involves the sharing of registration and transactional data of customers, with their prior consent. With this, this beginning of July 15 is being changed to August 13 2021.