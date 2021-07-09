Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mel B Teases Spice Girls 25-Year Reunion Tour On Instagram

By Laila Abuelhawa
963kklz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMel B has dropped a major hint that the Spice Girls will be reuniting amid the 25th anniversary of their first song, 1996’s “Wannabe.”. She celebrated the anniversary of their debut single yesterday last month on Instagram writing, “Wowza it’s been 25 years!! How unreal is that ! We are blessed to be Spice Girls but we are honoured to have the best fans in the world. We wouldn’t be anywhere without you and can’t thank you enough for all the love we’ve had from all of you for two and a half decades.”

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spice Girls#Sporty Spice#Reunion Tour On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Who Is The Richest Spice Girls Member? Their Net Worths Revealed

The Spice Girls reportedly has a combined net worth of $546 million. They made millions from record sales, tours, merchandise and film and TV projects at the height of their fame. The members found success in their solo careers after the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2000. The Spice...
Newsweek

Spice Girls at 25: The 10 Best Songs From The Spice Girls

The Spice Girls were a huge phenomenon all over the world, bringing Girl Power to the masses. The band had four Top 10 hits in the Billboard Hot 100, including Wannabe, which reached Number One in and stayed in the chart for 23 weeks. Wannabe was first released in the...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How The Spice Girls Really Got Their Nicknames

If you wanna be a Spice Girl, you gotta get yourself a nickname! The iconic pop British girl band took the world by storm in 1996 with their debut album "Spice" which eventually hit No.1 on the Billboard 200. The album included hit songs "2 Become 1," "Say You'll Be There," and, of course, their No.1 hit "Wannabe," and from that moment on, the Spice Girls were a worldwide name.
MusicSFGate

Spice Girls Fans Celebrate 25 Years of 'Wannabe' as a Cultural Phenomenon That Had to Be

Few pop songs signal their intent as brazenly as “Wannabe.” Beginning with the patter of Mel B’s footsteps as she steps up to the microphone followed by a hearty laugh, the Spice Girls’ all-conquering debut single is 2:53 minutes of pure joy. Ricocheting from girl-power declarations to vaguely suggestive rapped verses, there’s a loose zaniness to “Wannabe” that is still irresistible a quarter of a century later. The anthem that ushered in Spice-mania turns 25 today — a milestone that will be celebrated by the release of “Wannabe25,” a 4-track EP out July 9.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Spice Girls Member Emma Bunton Marries Long-Time Fiance Jade Jones [Photo]

The photo showed Emma Bunton wearing a short white wedding dress. Fellow Spice Girls members congratulated the newlywed couple. Spice Girls member Emma Bunton has announced her marriage to long-time fiance Jade Jones. The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo from their surprise wedding ceremony, drawing well wishes from her followers and friends.
Celebritiesofficialcharts.com

Wannabe at 25: How Spice Girls’ debut single changed the pop landscape

“So here’s the story from A to Zee, you wanna get with me you gotta listen carefully…”. There was nothing else quite like Wannabe on the radio back in summer 1996. There was lots of dance music, there was plenty of guitar rock, a few boybands here and there, no shortage of R&B, a smattering of rap, and even a bit of reggae thanks to Peter Andre’s Mysterious Girl. But what was missing? Pop! Enthusiastic, unashamed, gutsy pop, and with an all-girl band behind it. This was something new.
MusicGrazia

Remember When The Spice Girls Were Massive Tories?

Can you believe it's 25 years ago today the Spice Girls arrived? Tbh, we're struggling to believe it. Just like we're struggling to believe that the Spice Girls were very vocal about being conservative. While we don't necessarily align with the political views they expressed back then, it was refreshing...
Celebritieswsau.com

‘Zigazig ah!’ Spice Girls mark 25 years since ‘Wannabe’ release

LONDON (Reuters) – The Spice Girls celebrated 25 years since the release of their debut single “Wannabe” on Thursday with heartfelt messages thanking their fans for their continued support in making them one of the most successful girl bands in the world. An upbeat and empowering track, “Wannabe” was released...
CelebritiesTelegraph

Why the summer of '96 was a British year to remember - starting with the Spice Girls' success

Twenty five years ago, the Spice Girls released Wannabe, and Girl Power burst into British cultural life. “Through all of the grunge that had been happening, it was an explosion of joy and enjoyment,” said fellow pop star KT Tunstall, who was 21 at the time, contributing to Spice Up Your Life: 25 Years of Girl Power (Radio 2, Saturday), a documentary marking the story of the band’s rise to fame in 1996.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

‘Wannabe’ by the Spice Girls was a breath of fresh air. Here’s to dividing rooms with it for another 25 years

If I want to locate people in a room who are roughly my age, I put on “Wannabe”. Like out-of-date eggs rising to the top of a pan full of water, it swiftly clears out everyone bar those who were kids or early teens in 1996. And I get it — even those of us who love the song wouldn’t claim that it’s a work of musical genius. It isn’t. Neither is the video, which seems held together with good faith and a bag of hair scrunchies. But to criticise “Wannabe” as “bad” (or, more often, “intensely irritating”) is to...
Musictalentrecap.com

Mel B Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Wannabe’ with Spice Girls

Tell me what you want, what you really, really want. If the answer is a celebratory EP from the Spice Girls, then you’re in luck. The British girl group has delivered an awesome Wannabe25 EP to commemorate the 25th anniversary since releasing their hit single “Wannabe.”. Spice Girls Star Mel...
Musiczapgossip.com

Spice Boy Jonas Blue wants to write an original song for the Spice Girls

Jonas Blue would love to write a new song for the Spice Girls. The ‘Perfect Strangers’ hitmaker has revealed he is a Spice Boy and is keen to collaborate with the ‘Viva Forever’ hitmakers. Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, Jonas said: “I’ve met Mel B and I love...
Relationshipsheatworld

Spice Girls congratulate Emma Bunton following surprise wedding

Good news: the Spice Girls have REUNITED. Sadly, they haven’t announced yet another blockbuster tour of the UK to perform their greatest hits, but they have come together for a good cause – to congratulate Baby Spice herself, Emma Bunton, after she secretly wed her partner of 20 years. Emma...
Beauty & FashionGrazia

25 Years Since Wannabe, This Is Why Girl Power Still Matters

25 years ago today, the Spice Girls landed in a flurry of Girl Power and platform shoes. It was, as they say, a cultural reset. The world is looking back with nostalgia today. But, on the eve of their last reunion, one writer wondered if their specific brand of feminism still has relevance today...

Comments / 0

Community Policy