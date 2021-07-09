Jon Bon Jovi Honors Late DJ Who Helped Get First Single on the Radio

Jon Bon Jovi shared a touching tribute via Instagram to Chip Hobart, the DJ who helped break Bon Jovi’s first single “Runaway” on the radio. JBJ’s tribute began, “Every kid dreams of hearing his song on the radio… in 1983 I took it to another level by taking ‘Runaway’ to a radio station. It was a brand new station located just outside of New York City called WAPP… they were so new they didn’t have a receptionist to stop me from getting the attention of DJ Chip Hobart. I hung around after his shift to tell him my story. We played the song, Chip said the song sounded like a hit and committed to getting Runaway on the radio… he did…”