Fire+Embers Yoga School in Turners Falls hopes to heal community with free outdoor yoga
TURNERS FALLS — Given the mental and physical toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken, yoga instructor Mishel Ixchel believes yoga may be an invaluable, even lifesaving remedy. As the owner and primary instructor at Fire+Embers Yoga School at 142 Second St., Ixchel felt a duty to give back to her community in the way she knows best. In conjunction with the Montague Parks & Recreation Department, Ixchel has arranged free weekly yoga classes on Sunday mornings in Unity Park. She said this commitment was inspired by a desire to make yoga more accessible to everybody, regardless of fitness, skill level or economic status.www.recorder.com
