Fire+Embers Yoga School in Turners Falls hopes to heal community with free outdoor yoga

This past Saturday, July 10, Pet Adoptions of Cuero teamed up with Abi Blinka, at Blackbird Yogo to host an interesting event combining dozens of kittens with a yoga class. The turnout was great and folks of all ages had fun relaxing with these adorable kittens. They hope to host another event similar to this in the future. This was organized in hopes of bringing attention to the adoption center where kittens can be adopted for $30. If you’re looking for a pet to welcome into your home, please consider adopting locally. PAOC is accepting donations. Visit their website at petadoptionsofcuero.org for more information.