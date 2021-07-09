Iced tea-to-blockchain pivot prompts SEC insider trading lawsuit

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. regulator on Friday charged three men with insider trading ahead of Long Island Iced Tea Corp’s announcement it would change its name to Long Blockchain Corp, and change its focus to blockchain from iced tea and lemonade, which caused its shares to soar nearly 400%.

LawCoinDesk

Ripple Can Depose Former SEC Official in Lawsuit: Report

Ripple can depose the former head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate finance division about the agency's policy decisions as the company faces an enforcement action, Bloomberg reported on Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn on Thursday ordered William H. Hinman to sit for questioning, saying the case...
Lawinvesting.com

Ripple Achieves Another Small Win Against US SEC Lawsuit

Ripple Achieves Another Small Win Against US SEC Lawsuit. Ripple has notched up another small win on its ongoing battle with the U.S. SEC. The Judge denied SEC’s motion to suppress the deposition of SEC’s William Hinman. More so, the Judge ordered Hinman to sit for a deposition. Ripple (XRP),...
Marketskfgo.com

Binance stops selling “stock tokens” after regulatory scrutiny

LONDON (Reuters) – Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Friday that users can no longer buy digital tokens linked to stocks, a day after Italian regulators joined a string of financial watchdogs to crackdown on the platform. “Effective immediately, stock tokens are unavailable for purchase on Binance.com,” the exchange said...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) securities from October 7, 2020 through July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Lawambcrypto.com

Ripple-SEC lawsuit: ‘XRP Holders deserve to know this should Hinman testify’

The ongoing lawsuit filed by the United States SEC against Ripple Labs and its execs has been waging since December. In what is the latest development in the same, Judge Sarah Netburn recently scheduled a telephone conference on 15 July at 3:00 pm to discuss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s [SEC] motion to quash the deposition of former SEC Division of Corporation Finance Director William Hinman.
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

SEC intensifies scrutiny of crypto

The Securities and Exchange Commission is ramping up enforcement against cryptocurrency providers, as the Internal Revenue Service has also stepped up investigations and compliance efforts. On Wednesday, the SEC announced that it had settled charges with a U.K.-based company, Blotics, that used to operate Coinschedule.com, a once-popular website that profiled...
New York City, NYwsau.com

Vaccine vial maker Stevanato raises $672 million in U.S. IPO

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Stevanato Group S.p.A., an Italian maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines and other healthcare products, raised $672 million in a downsized initial public offering on Thursday. Stevanato said in a statement it priced 32 million shares at $21 per share, compared to its previous plan...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss...
Marketsprotocol.com

IEX gets SEC approval for change to trade pricing

Stock exchange IEX has received approval from the SEC for a change to its retail trading program that it believes will provide better prices for retail investors. First launched in 2019, IEX's retail program was designed to bring more retail trades to exchanges. In the current system, large exchanges typically handle trading mainly for large institutional clients while market makers handle retail trading separately and typically off of exchanges, getting paid by retail brokers for order flow. Some experts believe that this bifurcation has resulted in worse pricing both for retail investors and for large institutions.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stock Trading on Blockchain; an Emerging Space

A disruptive technology, blockchain, the underlying system behind cryptocurrencies, is disrupting the finance, supply chain, healthcare, management, and record-keeping industries. Besides being the framework on which these digital currencies are built, blockchain has the potential to revolutionize the stock market. According to a 2018 Forbes article, blockchain could come in...
Public Safetyinforisktoday.com

Prosecutors: Insider Trading Tips Sold on Darknet Sites

A 30-year-old Greek national has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of selling insider trading tips and other proprietary financial data on darknet sites over several years, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Apostolos Trovias, who went by the online handle "The Bull," has been charged with...
Public SafetyHackRead

SEC charges dark web user of insider trading, money laundering

The accused is a Greek national who used AlphaBay marketplace with the alias “The Bull” on the dark web for insider trading information. The Securities and Exchange Commission charged a 30-year-old Greek national, Apostolos Trovias, for securities fraud and money laundering. The SEC states that Trovias, who used the screen...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

SEC charges individuals connected to former iced tea-turned-mining company

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against three people accused of insider trading with the Long Blockchain Company related to changing its name from the Long Island Iced Tea Company. In a Friday announcement, the SEC said Eric Watson, Oliver Barret-Lindsay, and Gannon Giguiere were facing charges...
StocksApple Insider

Fake Apple stocks are starting to trade on various blockchain platforms

Synthetic versions of popular technology stocks like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon have started trading on blockchains, joining a growing pool of various crypto assets. The digital assets are engineered to reflect the prices of the stocks that they reflect, but no actual trading of real stocks is involved. Although sales volumes are still just a tiny percentage of trades on actual exchanges, crypto enthusiasts are excited about the potential. For proponents, it's a way to trade stock-like assets without any of the restrictions. Unlike traditional stocks, the synthetic assets manage to avoid all of the rules and barriers of the regulated financial world. Proponents call that a feature, rather than a bug. The way the fake stocks work is complicated, but they're essentially designed to mirror the prices of the real securities. There are incentives for traders to mitigate price discrepancies, such as the ability to create new tokens when prices are too high or destroy tokens when they're low.
Stocksimore.com

Bloomberg: $34 million in 'mirrored' Apple stock being traded over blockchain

A new report has revealed that millions of dollars worth of fake Apple stocks are being traded over blockchain. Bloomberg says around $34 million in "synthetic" Apple stocks that track the real-world price of AAPL exist. Users can trade tokens on decentralized markets. A new report from Bloomberg has revealed...
MarketsWharton

How Companies Are Working to Curb Insider Trading

Wharton’s Wayne Guay speaks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about what firms are doing to prevent insider trading. Insider trading scandals are a recurring theme in conversations on business ethics, the most recent of which involves Lordstown Motors, an Ohio-based electric vehicle startup. Lordstown faces scrutiny over five of its top executives selling chunks of their company stock a month before it posted unexpectedly high losses in March. Insider trading scandals, where company executives profit from price-sensitive, non-public information, have routinely gored corporate reputations, claimed jobs of CEOs and others, and attracted regulatory fines and jail time.
StocksBenzinga

DeFi Innovators Are Tokenizing Tesla, Apple Stocks To Trade Them On Blockchain

Innovators in the crypto space have created tokenized versions of market-leading stocks and begun to trade them on blockchains. What Happened: According to a report from Bloomberg, decentralized finance or DeFi protocols have built synthetic equities that track stocks like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).
PoliticsHarvard Health

A Critique of the Insider Trading Prohibition Act of 2021

Stephen M. Bainbridge is the William D. Warren Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA School of Law. This post is based on his recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Insider Trading Via the Corporation by Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here). The Insider Trading...
Congress & CourtsFXStreet.com

Judge allows Ripple to depose SEC official who decided ETH is not a security

San-Francisco-based fintech firm Ripple has notched up another small victory in its ongoing battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Netburn has denied the SEC's motion to suppress the deposition of the former director of the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, William Hinman, in a ruling in New York on Thursday.

