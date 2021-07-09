Iced tea-to-blockchain pivot prompts SEC insider trading lawsuit

Synthetic versions of popular technology stocks like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon have started trading on blockchains, joining a growing pool of various crypto assets. The digital assets are engineered to reflect the prices of the stocks that they reflect, but no actual trading of real stocks is involved. Although sales volumes are still just a tiny percentage of trades on actual exchanges, crypto enthusiasts are excited about the potential. For proponents, it's a way to trade stock-like assets without any of the restrictions. Unlike traditional stocks, the synthetic assets manage to avoid all of the rules and barriers of the regulated financial world. Proponents call that a feature, rather than a bug. The way the fake stocks work is complicated, but they're essentially designed to mirror the prices of the real securities. There are incentives for traders to mitigate price discrepancies, such as the ability to create new tokens when prices are too high or destroy tokens when they're low.