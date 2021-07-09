Cancel
Saudi Arabia approves Moderna's COVID vaccine -state news agency

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

CAIRO - July 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine (MRNA.O) for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said.

The authority added that after this approval, authorities will start procedures to import the two-dose vaccine, the news agency said.

Saudi Arabia had earlier approved the use of the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) and the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccines.

