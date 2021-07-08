Cancel
Plano, TX

New senior living center to be built in Plano

By Erick Pirayesh
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Outlook at Windhaven, a senior living center, is planning to begin construction on its Plano location in late 2022. It will be located on the former site of Haggard Farms, just west of the northwest corner of West Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway near Windhaven Meadows Park. The center will be owned and operated by Forefront Living, a health care and service management nonprofit based in Dallas. The community will include 153 independent-living apartment homes, 30 independent-living cottage homes, 32 assisted-living apartment homes and 24 memory support suites. 972-239-5300. www.forefrontliving.org.

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

