July 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // SEATTLE - MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced the addition of Jill Golder to its Board of Directors. Ms. Golder, a veteran in the restaurant industry, spent more than three decades in finance leadership at category-leading brands. Ms. Golder is a current board member of ABM Industries, where she serves on the audit and governance committees and of IZEA Worldwide, where she chairs the audit committee and serves on the governance committee.