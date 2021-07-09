Potential post-pandemic food stamp, other cuts

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, emergency supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits that were allotted to people during the pandemic are set to end on August 1st. In March of 2020, SNAP emergency allotments were approved for use in qualifying households that gave the maximum benefit allotment based on house size regardless of income. Approximately 295,000 households, representing 610,000 clients are currently receiving SNAP in South Carolina. According to SCDSS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutritional Services has approved July as the state’s transition month back into regular SNAP benefits. On August 1st, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount prepandemic.