Woman who wore Trump mask on jet starts website to ‘expose Alaska Airlines’

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
 7 days ago
Sara Gamache, who was kicked of an Alaska Airlines jet on June 24 because of her Trump mask, has started a website to gather more stories from others who believe they have been discriminated against by the airlines.

On ExposeAlaskaAirlines.com, Gamache tells her story in full, with greater detail than the Must Read Alaska story posted last week, and her husband also tells the story from his perspective. On social media, she Sara she is hoping to start a class action lawsuit.

Caleb Gamache wrote: “My wife posed no risk to the passengers or crew at any time and complied quickly with every request from the flight attendants. Any delays to the flight were caused by the overzealous flight attendant who seemed to take personal offense to the political statement on Sara’s mask. I view this as an egregious affront to both my wife’s 1st Amendment Rights and corporate sponsored intolerance to people of different beliefs. I truly believe that if the political statement present on my wife’s mask matched the corporate culture of Alaska Airlines then there would have been no interference from the cabin crew. Further, it is patently irresponsible for the cabin crew to demand my removal from the flight. I was in compliance with all FAA, CDC and Alaska Airlines policies and presented no definable threat or concern to the safe operation of the aircraft. To me, my removal from the flight was simply another punishment doled out to ensure that a singular political optic was adhered to by the current passengers of the flight and as a warning to future passengers that may choose to fly with this airline. At no point should either of us been removed from the flight and I hope that Alaska will choose to educate their employees on tolerance and understanding of those who hold different beliefs than them.”

Alaska Airlines has not responded to a request from Must Read Alaska for their perspective on the incident.

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

