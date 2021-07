Catherine Foster knows how to tap in. As a 40-year-old dancer, she trusts herself and doesn’t question her choices. She now understands the world more than she did at the start of her career over 20 years ago, and it translates into her work — artistic depth is embedded in her bones. She infuses choreography with her full physical and emotional essence. She is the more dynamic version of her younger self, and can quickly flip between subtlety and strength, always creating with intention.