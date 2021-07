When looking back at the history of popular music, it’s pretty difficult to find a moment as reviled as that odd period when nu-metal dominated the airwaves. Though fusions of hip-hop and rock music had yielded some shining results in the preceding decades (we’re looking at you Faith No More and Rage Against The Machine), that dim age roughly between 1998 and 2003 saw the heyday of acts who’d cherry-picked the gang-chic of hip-hop culture, mangled it with the macho heft of detuned metal guitars, and cobbled together an entirely distinct Frankenstein genre. Big on brash swagger, growling anger and backwards baseball caps. Though there were a few diamonds in this cultural rough, key figureheads of the genre tended to eject any emotional complexity that could undermine its frat-boy bravado.