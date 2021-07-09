Cancel
Food & Drinks

Eco Blue Cheese Wedges

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRogue Creamery's certified organic, cave-aged blue cheeses can now be purchased in the form of affordable, sustainable blue cheese wedges that help to reduce plastic consumption, the brand's carbon footprint and potentially, food waste. Perfectly portioned for entertaining, the new line of pre-packaged blue cheese wedges share 4.2-ounce versions of cheeses like Oregon Blue, Smokey Blue, Crater Lake Blue, Oregonzola, Caveman Blue and Bluehorn Blue.

www.trendhunter.com

#Blue Cheese#Cheeses#Eco#Food Drink#Rogue Creamery#Oregon Blue
