Eco Blue Cheese Wedges

Hey guys! Got another recipe from me and my wife’s 4th of July feast. I posted the rib recipe earlier this week, and now we’ve got a recipe for jazzed up mac & cheese! We were feeling lazy and didn’t wanna make it from scratch, so we got two boxes of shells and cheese. But, we all know this can be very bland so we did some small things to really elevate it. What we did was add some fancy cheese like a shredded Swiss/Gruyere blend, and Gouda. To give it some more creaminess, we added a bit of cream cheese and milk! On top of that, we also added some salt, pepper, garlic and red pepper flake to make it a little spicy! Give it a try sometime!