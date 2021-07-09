Cancel
Cumberland County, NC

Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 100 acres of farmland in Cumberland County

By From staff reports
Independent Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Rivers Land Trust announced this week the permanent conservation of 100 acres located in Cumberland County. This property, known as Big Creek Bottomlands, is working farm and forestland located approximately a half mile from the South River. Running through this unique property is Big Creek, the namesake of this conservation project. While there are small grain fields in the uplands of the Big Creek Bottomlands, there are also wetlands around the tributary.

County
Cumberland County, NC
Cumberland County, NC
#Conservation Easement#Three Rivers#South River#Rivers Land Trust#Big Creek Bottomlands
