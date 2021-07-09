Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 100 acres of farmland in Cumberland County
Three Rivers Land Trust announced this week the permanent conservation of 100 acres located in Cumberland County. This property, known as Big Creek Bottomlands, is working farm and forestland located approximately a half mile from the South River. Running through this unique property is Big Creek, the namesake of this conservation project. While there are small grain fields in the uplands of the Big Creek Bottomlands, there are also wetlands around the tributary.independenttribune.com
