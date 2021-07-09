3 fire districts in Umatilla County receive internship grants
SALEM — Three fire districts in Umatilla County received $3,000 each in matching internship grants from the Special Districts Association of Oregon. The association in a press release Wednesday, July, 7, announced it awarded more than $65,000 total to 23 special districts to help them secure summer internships. In Umatilla County, the Pilot Rock Fire District, Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 received grants.www.eastoregonian.com
Comments / 0