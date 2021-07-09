Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Umatilla County, OR

3 fire districts in Umatilla County receive internship grants

By East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM — Three fire districts in Umatilla County received $3,000 each in matching internship grants from the Special Districts Association of Oregon. The association in a press release Wednesday, July, 7, announced it awarded more than $65,000 total to 23 special districts to help them secure summer internships. In Umatilla County, the Pilot Rock Fire District, Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 received grants.

www.eastoregonian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Umatilla County, OR
Umatilla County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#Fire Protection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy