Vacuum-Sealed Breakfast Tacos
Those who love to eat breakfast tacos in the morning but don't enjoy the process of assembling all of the ingredients will appreciate the Cheesewich Breakfast Taco, which is conveniently packaged in a vacuum-sealed bag. The all-in-one breakfast product is complete with a flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, Colby Jack cheese and uncured turkey bacon. The individual 3.2-ounce taco provides 17 grams of protein and it shares the benefits of award-winning Wisconsin cheese made from the milk of cows raised without added rbST hormones.www.trendhunter.com
