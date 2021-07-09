Automotive-Inspired Jewelry Pieces
The Ad Antic 'Counter' bracelet is an automotive-insured jewelry piece for men that aims to offer wearers enhanced style and more thanks to a high-quality design. The bracelet has been designed by Jinsop Lee and is constructed using surgical-grade stainless steel that has been paired with a hand-brushed metal texture finish. The bracelet comes in three size options to suit different wearers and is paired with a CNC-machined stud for calls to mind the pivot point on a tachometer.www.trendhunter.com
