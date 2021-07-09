UPDATE 1-Argentine agricultural sector holds protest against export caps

The agriculture industry is watching the European Union to determine the fate of glyphosate as a tool for farmers. Glyphosate, known by the trade name Roundup, has been used as an herbicide for 40 years to rid farm fields of weeds. More recently, it has also been used in conjunction with a handful of genetically modified “Roundup Ready” crops that are resistant to it. This allows farmers to kill weeds without killing the crops.