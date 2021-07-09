Deputies rescue injured boater southwest of Marsh Island

An injured crew member on a commercial fishing vessel was rescued Thursday by Iberia Parish deputies.

According to a spokesperson, the IPSO Marine Division was contacted on July 8 at 2 p.m. regarding a commercial fishing vessel with a crew member who had a severe head injury. At the time of the call, the vessel was located 23 miles south of Marsh Island.

Due to weather conditions, the vessel began drifting west toward the Freshwater Bayou Locks in Vermilion Parish. At that time, IPSO deputies contacted the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division for additional assistance, as well as Acadian Ambulance to be on standby at the Freshwater Bayou Locks dock.

When deputies made contact with the crew of the fishing vessel, the injured crewman was relocated to the IPSO Marine Patrol vessel and transported to Acadian Ambulance at the Freshwater Bayou Dock and then immediately to Ochsner's Lafayette General Medical Center.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero and the IPSO Marine Division say they are extremely appreciative of the collaboration and assistance by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office and Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.

