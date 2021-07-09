Cancel
Butte La Rose, LA

I-10 West open near Butte La Rose following crash

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtXpP_0asQdrRV00

UPDATE (6:00 p.m.): All lanes are now open on I-10 West near Mile Marker 123 at the Butte La Rose exit following a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash involved 10 cars, a spokesperson for Troop I confirms with KATC. Minor injuries were reported.

All lanes are now open, according to Troopers.

For travel information and roadway conditions, visit the LA DOTD website at www.511la.org.

--------------

DOTD reports I-10 West remains closed at Mile Marker 123 near Butte La Rose (before LA 3177).

Congestion has reached 8 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Details on the incident were not yet available.

------------------------------------------------------------
