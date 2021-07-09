I-10 West open near Butte La Rose following crash
UPDATE (6:00 p.m.): All lanes are now open on I-10 West near Mile Marker 123 at the Butte La Rose exit following a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash involved 10 cars, a spokesperson for Troop I confirms with KATC. Minor injuries were reported.
All lanes are now open, according to Troopers.
DOTD reports I-10 West remains closed at Mile Marker 123 near Butte La Rose (before LA 3177).
Congestion has reached 8 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
Details on the incident were not yet available.
