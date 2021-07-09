Cancel
Veterans Affairs Secretary On Gender Confirmation Surgery For Transgender Veterans

By Ari Shapiro, Sarah Handel, Elena Burnett
WAMU
 9 days ago

NPR’s Ari Shapiro speaks with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough about the VA’s recent decision to offer gender confirmation surgery to transgender veterans, lifting a longstanding ban. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

