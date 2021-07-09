Cancel
Amari Bailey: 5 Things To Know About Basketball Star Whose Mom Went On Date With Drake

By Emily Selleck
Hollywood Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh schooler Amari Bailey is one of the country’s best up-and-coming basketball players, and his mom is rumored to be dating rapper Drake. Find out more about him!. Amari Bailey‘s name is in the headlines after his mom Johanna Leia went on a romantic dinner date at Dodgers Stadium with Drake. The model, 40, and the rapper, 34, sparked romance rumors on July 8 after he set up a sweet date night for the pair. Helicopter photos captured the duo enjoying dinner and drinks at a table on the baseball field. Johanna is also a mom to 17-year-old Amari, and seven-year-old daughter Savvy, whom she shares with former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Aaron Bailey. Find out more about Amari!

