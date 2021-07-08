Top 30 SaaS Stocks to Buy and Hold

US stocks were in the green again this morning, as they continued their surge after Monday’s sharp decline. This morning’s move was driven by a number of better-than-expected earnings reports, from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson. The two-day rally has effectively wiped out any losses to start the week, and despite concerns, it appears the bull market rally is not over just yet. Reopening stocks are again leading the way, with shares of Carnival up over 7% and casino giant Las Vegas Sands gaining almost 3% for the morning. Oil also staged a rally back above $70 a barrel, significant if you expect inflation to last longer and gas prices to remain high as it normally does during economic expansions. A slew of other earnings also came out yesterday, with Netflix reporting mixed versus expectations (down about 3%). Overall, earnings are strong so far, with about 85% beating estimates. The deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.