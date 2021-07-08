Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Top 30 SaaS Stocks to Buy and Hold

By Ben Broadwater
investmentu.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs growing numbers of consumers are now adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS) products, the future looks promising for SaaS stocks. The concept of software-as-a-service has been around for more than 60 years. But it was the internet expansion of the 1990’s that allowed SaaS technology to take off at an alarming rate.

investmentu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Companies#Technology Stocks#Buy And Hold#Saas Stocks#Adobe#Adbe Stock#Demand Saas#Tiktok#The Blurred Lines Of Saas#Aws#Amazon Web Services#Google#Paas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Uber
News Break
Netflix
Related
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

10 First-Class Fintech Stocks to Watch

Fintech stocks are housed under a wide umbrella on Wall Street. Some of the old guard focuses on the traditional payments aspect of financial technology. But the industry can also include real estate, education and human resources, among other competencies. And investors can't get enough. For instance, the rate at...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Top Defensive Stocks To Buy For Q2 Earnings Season

Defensive stocks, which typically have low market risk, are getting increased attention. And these types of shares are popular because they can help protect portfolios from rapid market declines or wild swings in returns. Today, I’ll introduce seven defensive stocks to buy for the earnings season. Despite stomach-churning volatility, especially...
StocksEntrepreneur

The 10 Most Upgraded Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in June 2021

One of the best strategies for assessing the short-term fortunes of a stock is to find stocks that have recently received one or more analyst upgrades. Almost any publicly traded stock is covered by at least one analyst. The most popular stocks can be covered by several dozen analysts. These experts provide investors with opinions about the direction of a stock based on their knowledge of the company and/or sector. And many analysts have access to top management.
StocksForbes

Acushnet Holdings Corp Ranked Among Today’s Top Buys

US stocks were in the green again this morning, as they continued their surge after Monday’s sharp decline. This morning’s move was driven by a number of better-than-expected earnings reports, from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson. The two-day rally has effectively wiped out any losses to start the week, and despite concerns, it appears the bull market rally is not over just yet. Reopening stocks are again leading the way, with shares of Carnival up over 7% and casino giant Las Vegas Sands gaining almost 3% for the morning. Oil also staged a rally back above $70 a barrel, significant if you expect inflation to last longer and gas prices to remain high as it normally does during economic expansions. A slew of other earnings also came out yesterday, with Netflix reporting mixed versus expectations (down about 3%). Overall, earnings are strong so far, with about 85% beating estimates. The deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,547.53.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Renasant Bank Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marketsfwbusiness.com

Best Software Stocks To Watch This Week? 3 In Focus

While investors seek direction amidst conflicting data on the economic recovery, the world of tech continues to expand. With this expansion, I could see some of the top software stocks in the stock market today being in focus. After all, you could argue that software is the lifeblood of most, if not all tech around us today. This would be the case as the programming that directs most electronics is based on software. Because of this, the software industry’s growth runway could virtually grow as long as tech continues to evolve. Now, regardless of how the market fares, there are plenty of options for investors to choose from.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Renasant Bank Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Top Growth Stock Could Supercharge Your Portfolio

Roku is the most popular connected-TV (CTV) operating system in the United States and Canada. According to IMARC Group, global TV ad spend hit $278 billion in 2020. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been a great investment since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2017. The stock is up a whopping 2,750% from its IPO price, while the broader S&P 500 has gained just 73% over the same period.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in Retail

One of these companies tripled profit in the first quarter. Another is expanding in growth areas through two recent acquisitions. The third company grew active customers by 75% over the past two years. Remember when the mall was the place to be? These days -- even prior to the pandemic...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Top Stocks to Buy Based on a Self-learning Algorithm: Returns up to 231.81% in 1 Year

This Top Stocks to Buy forecast is part of the Risk-Conscious Package, as one of I Know First’s equity research solutions. We determine our aggressive stock picks by screening our algorithm daily for higher volatility stocks that present greater opportunities but are also riskier. The full Risk-Conscious Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 40 stocks divided into four main categories:
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126,952 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Alphabet worth $4,928,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanpeoplenews.com

Where to Buy Clearance Stock

Clearance stock can be anything. From apparel and home & garden to consumer electronics and furniture. This includes toys, sporting goods, jewellery & watches, and appliances, too! Clearance stock is any type of inventory that didn’t sell in stores or online, has been returned or damaged in some way, or is close to its expiry date. For a retailer, this can turn into a loss if it’s taking up warehouse space. So in order to recoup some of their losses, this inventory is declared clearance stock and must make a quick exit. And for UK resellers, sole traders, job lot enthusiasts, and pound store owners, clearance stock can be extremely valuable.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,684,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessInfoworld

27 top SaaS companies for business

More companies are relying on software as a service (SaaS) as a cloud-based option for delivering a variety of software applications to end users. Fortunately, they have a broad selection of SaaS applications from which to choose. Companies today can access all sorts of applications via the cloud from a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 99,006 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1,652.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,006 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy