Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frost, TX

Sweet Treats with Frost Bank

By iReporter
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Frost invites Tarrant County families to come to participating financial centers for a cold and sweet summer treat. Frost will host local providers offering guests a variety of frozen goodies.

northrichlandhills.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
56K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frost, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
County
Tarrant County, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Tarrant County, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Bank#Goodies#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Register for the DIY Rainwater Harvesting Workshop & Rain Barrel Sale

With the hottest months of summer coming up, why not learn how to sustainably help your landscape beat the heat? In conjunction with the Tarrant Regional Water District and Tarrant County Master Gardeners, the City of Southlake Public Works Department will host a virtual DIY Rainwater Harvesting Workshop. Rainwater harvesting is not only a great way to save money on your water bill, but it also helps conserve water. This is especially important in the summer when demand for water reaches its peak.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Chocolate Secrets & Wine Gardens flourished during pandemic because of online presence

Pam Eudaric built a small chocolate empire using online marketing, stout search engine optimization and B2B customer service during the pandemic. Eudaric is the CEO of Chocolate Secrets & Wine Gardens, a boutique chocolate, wine and specialty foods shop resting along Oak Lawn Ave. Many small, niche, luxury businesses floundered during the pandemic, but Chocolate Secrets & Wine Gardens managed to grow. Eudaric said this was in part because the company had developed a devout online following and has grown a successful B2B wing of the business.
Collin County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

5 poppin’ boba tea shops you can’t miss in Collin County

Boba tea (or as some also call it, “bubble tea”) is a trendy indulgence that has endured over the past few years since the initial Insta-worthy craze as a Plano staple!. With all the boba tea options in Collin County, it’s often difficult to decide which places are worth trying. So here’s our roundup of five delicious and innovative boba tea shops in the area.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Issil Beauty Spa now serving clients in Plano

Issil Beauty Spa opened July 10 at 7140 Bishop Road, Ste. F4, Plano. The spa features anti-aging and skin treatments such as fibroblasting, microneedling, dermaplaning and microdermabrasion. 972-689-3170. www.issilbeautyspa.com. William C. Wadsack is the senior reporter for the Plano and Richardson editions of Community Impact Newspaper. He previously served as...
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Chuck E. Cheese Partners with KIB for Juneteenth Project; Group Gives Back at Running Bear Park

Irving-based CEC Entertainment, the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza, and delivery-only Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands, recently reached out to Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) to help facilitate a day of service for their Irving-based corporate employees in a park popular with African American families for celebration and play, in honor of the Juneteenth holiday observance. On Friday, June 18, 39 Chuck E. Cheese corporate employees and a few family members, met KIB staff at Running Bear Park to start their day.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Lemon Drop Studios approaches grand opening in McKinney

Lemon Drop Studios is coming soon to 208 Anthony St., McKinney. The space offers two separate studios that can be rented by the hour. Each one has private restrooms and changing rooms, hair and makeup stations, rotational props, and interior rooms with controlled lighting for head shots. An outdoor garden can be booked for photo sessions or small events. The studio will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 29 at 4:30 p.m. where refreshments will be served. 214-843-8714. www.lemondropstudios.com.
Colorado StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Dream Dinners Opens Fifth Colorado Franchise

Meal kit pioneer set to relaunch nationwide franchising and wider home delivery next month. Dream Dinners is the only meal kit concept solely focused on families. Customers select a month’s worth of meals from a rotating menu, then visit a local kitchen to pick up their order or prepare the kits themselves. The kits, which come in two sizes, are prepared from fresh ingredients then frozen, eliminating planning, shopping and chopping. Home delivery also is available. Cooking the meals takes as little as 30 minutes.
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

Rodizio Grill To Open Second Location in Metro Denver

Rodizio Grill Denver Tech Center to open Fall 2021. Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian “churrasco” steakhouse in the United States with its first location in Littleton, Colo. After a prosperous beginning, Rodizio Grill moved from Littleton to its current location in Downtown Denver. “We’ve had many great years in LoDo, and during that time, our friends and guests have often expressed their desire for a Rodizio Grill in the southern suburbs,” said Ivan Utrera, Founder and President of Rodizio Grill. “I’m proud to say that we can finally realize that dream and open in the bustling Tech Center. This new location will allow us to not only welcome business travelers and those who work daily in DTC, but also residents in the fast-growing suburbs.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy