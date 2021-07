TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday night (July 9th) and Saturday Night (July 10th) Vigo County Parks and Recreation will be hosting their "Movie In the Park" event. The movie will be shown on an inflatable screen at Hawthorn Park in Terre Haute at the Dogwood Shelter. Tonight the movie "No Time To Waste" will start at 9:30 PM. Concessions open at 8:30 PM and all are welcome.