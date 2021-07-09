Kewanee Shooting 7-5-2021

On night of Monday July 5th, Kewanee Police department got a call about disturbance coming from 800 Block of E 3rd Street in Kewanee, Illinois. Kewanee Police Department, Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Annawan Police Department officers went to the scene. The officers found multiple juvenile individuals that looked like they have been attacked by a firearm. The officers received a older style revolver from an individual who allegedly took it from the suspects. The firearm was sent to Illinois State Police Crime Lab for further results. Further into the investigation, it led the police to arrest 15-year-old juvenile for aggravated battery and the arrest 18-year-old, Matthew Peed of Galva, Illinois for aggravated battery and battery. Peed is being held in the Henry County Jail with a 10,000 dollar bond to his arrest. The investigation is still on going to find who was in possession of the firearm.