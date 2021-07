This week's calls include: a prematurely mailed dress, a stolen generator, and a motorcycle versus mailbox.Monday, June 28 Officers took a report of a scam from a woman who posted an ad to sell her wedding dress on Facebook Marketplace for $1,000. A buyer agreed to purchase it, requested expedited shipping and was to pay by PayPal. The money had not been received before it was shipped to an address in New York. The woman was not able to stop the shipment to recover her dress. Officers responded to a report of a man who was naked from the waist...