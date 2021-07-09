Cancel
Cellphone Radiation Is Harmful, but Few Want to Believe It

By Brain Cancer Neurology Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Cell phone radiation increases the risk for a number of biological and health disorders, including gliomas and acoustic neuroma brain cancer. Researchers discuss how to reduce the risk of cell phone radiation. Source: UC Berkeley. For more than a decade, Joel Moskowitz, a researcher in the School of Public...

UC Berkeley Research Finds Cellphone Radiation is Linked to Increased Risk of Brain Cancer

Mobile phones do produce radiation, even if it’s quite limited. Published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the study shows that cellphone use of 17 minutes per day over the course of 10 years is associated with a 60% increase in brain tumor risk. Joel Moskowitz, Director of the UC Berkeley Center for Family and Community Health, said the study shows that cellphone radiation can increase the risk of cancer and nonmalignant tumors, neurological disorders and diseases and reproductive harm. The research shows that the risk is also increased by Wi-Fi radiation. Cancers take 20 to 30 years to develop and cell phone studies have monitored periods of 10 years or less.
