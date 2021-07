Take the pressure off yourself– We put unnecessary pressure on ourselves until things are complete because we do not want to fail. However, the pressure only builds stress. I used to put so much pressure on myself thinking things had to be done right away. I would answer my emails as soon as they would pop up in my inbox whether it was day or night. I felt like people needed me and I had to be there no matter what. This put a lot of pressure on myself and I wasn’t getting other tasks completed. I had to set aside time instead for simple tasks that were not a priority.