New Genetic Driver of Autism and Other Developmental Disorders Identified
Summary: A new mouse study identifies the Necdin (Ndn) gene as a causal factor of autism with 15q11-q13 chromosomal abnormality. A research group including Kobe University’s Professor TAKUMI Toru (also a Senior Visiting Scientist at RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research) and Assistant Professor TAMADA Kota, both of the Physiology Division in the Graduate School of Medicine, has revealed a causal gene (Necdin, NDN) in autism model mice that have the chromosomal abnormality (*1) called copy number variation (*2).neurosciencenews.com
