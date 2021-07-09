Cancel
Dallas, TX

August Dollar Days Are Back At Dallas Arboretum

By News Staff
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 7 days ago
Spend the Dog Days of Summer at The Dallas Arboretum. Dallas, Texas (August 2021) – The Dallas Arboretum announces the return of August Dollar Days during the dog days of summer. For the entire month of August, the garden offers $2 general garden admission, $2 admission to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden and $5 for parking. Named one of The Country’s Most Gorgeous Botanical Gardens by House Beautiful, the Dallas Arboretum has many floral beds blooming with impatiens, lobelias, begonias, salvia, marigolds, zinnias, caladiums, lantana, cannas, vinca and pentas.

Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas.

