August Dollar Days Are Back At Dallas Arboretum
Spend the Dog Days of Summer at The Dallas Arboretum. Dallas, Texas (August 2021) – The Dallas Arboretum announces the return of August Dollar Days during the dog days of summer. For the entire month of August, the garden offers $2 general garden admission, $2 admission to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden and $5 for parking. Named one of The Country’s Most Gorgeous Botanical Gardens by House Beautiful, the Dallas Arboretum has many floral beds blooming with impatiens, lobelias, begonias, salvia, marigolds, zinnias, caladiums, lantana, cannas, vinca and pentas.www.focusdailynews.com
