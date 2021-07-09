MLB draft: Which Bay Area prospects will hear their names called?

If you read last week’s MLB Draft Preview Part 1, you’re familiar with what we’re doing here. If you didn’t, then why didn’t you? I will be previewing some of the more interesting but lesser-known draft prospects for this coming weekend’s draft but by no means is this a mock draft. In last week’s piece, we covered a bunch of prospects likely to go in the top-half of the first round and this week we’ll go over a few more for the first round and then some other ones that could go in the second and third rounds that are interesting from a fantasy perspective. Just like in all other sport’s drafts, there will be a lot of players drafted who are all-around solid players in reality but have little fantasy value either...