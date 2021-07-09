Cancel
Things We Saw Today: Witcher Con Brings Season 2 Trailer, Premiere Date, and More!

By Lyra Hale
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix really did The Witcher justice in its first-ever Witcher Con. Whether you’re a fan of the books, the games, or the show, there was a little something for everybody. But most importantly, we finally have a date for when Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, Jaskier, and Yennefer of Vengerberg are going to return to our screens! The Witcher season two is set to premiere December 17, 2021 on Netflix.

