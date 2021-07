Child Care Stabilization Grant Applications Now Open; Funding Provided by American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 for Eligible Child Care Programs. BALTIMORE, MD (July 14, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced today that licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers in Maryland can now apply for the first round of Child Care Stabilization Grants. The more than $309 million American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 child care stabilization initiative provides grants to licensed providers that sustain the child care sector and build a stronger child care system. Providers can apply the grant funds to support the developmental and learning needs of children, promote equal access to high-quality child care, and support a professional workforce that is fairly and appropriately compensated for their essential skilled work. These funds will help address the financial burdens and operational challenges faced by child care providers during and after the COVID-19 public health emergency.