After several weeks in drought conditions, most of the region is seeing improvement after multiple rounds of rainfall since late May. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, most of the area south and along of Highway 92 is no longer designated in the report, with the northern half of Marion and Warren Counties rated as abnormally dry. A prolonged stretch of drier weather returns in time for the Marion County Fair, with daytime highs in the mid-80s this weekend and upper-80s next week, with little-to-no chances for rainfall during that stretch.