Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Lottery scammer gets prison for swindling $1.2 million from elderly Connecticut retiree

By Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

The leader of a ring of Jamaican swindlers, whose victims included an elderly Mystic man who lost more than $1 million, was sentenced Friday to nearly six years in prison.

Federal prosecutors described 35-year old Stieve Fernandez, part of a flourishing, underground network of so-called lottery scammers in Jamaica, as a “callous” thief. As is typical of the scammers, they said he looted the life savings of vulnerable senior citizens. He spent the money on a new home in Jamaica and a vineyard in Argentina.

Fenandez named two dogs he kept at the Argentine vineyard after the Mystic victim and his wife, bragging to an associate that “they were the people whose money had paid for them,” the prosecution said.

Fernandez was accused of buying “lead sheets” containing the names and telephone numbers of potential scam victims and gulling victims into believing they had won big foreign lotteries or sweepstakes. Before they could collect their winnings, Fernandez persuaded his victims that they had to pay what would turn out to be enormous fees to cover taxes, insurance, handling charges and other expenses.

U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley sentenced Fernandez to 71 months, the top limit of the advisory sentencing range in federal court.

Fernandez first contacted the Mystic man, whose identity is protected as a crime victim, in 2015. By 2018, Fernandez and the associates with whom he worked had stolen $1.2 million, which the victim was instructed to distribute through postal money orders, investment account transfers and through the purchase and transfer of hundreds of thousands of dollars in gold and silver bars.

Federal prosecutors said they are persuaded that Fernandez participated in similar lottery frauds against as many as four other elderly victims, stealing another $684,500 and trying to steal an additional $222,000.

Fernandez, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to fraud and conspiracy charges, is accused of working with a girlfriend who lived in Canada, a cousin who was for a time in Florida and two un-indicted co-conspirators, at least one of whom lived in Canada.

The cousin, Horace Crooks, has been sentenced to a year in prison. Girlfriend Minique Morris has yet to be sentenced.

Fernandez, who was born in Lucea in Hanover Parish, argued in court that he is “a simple farmer” and “devoted family man” who “was brought up in the violence of gangland Jamaica.” He said his younger brother was “stabbed more than sixty times, shot more than thirty times and set on fire because he could not pay extortion money.” At another point Fernandez said he was “captured and tortured by a local gang.”

He said he is self-taught in “computer repair, audio engineering and Bonsai art.”

Prosecutors said Fernandez tried to insulate himself from detection in a variety of ways. While speaking with his Mystic victims, he assumed an American accent and phony names, including “Damian Jackson,” “Mister Jackson,” “Jesse Jackson,” and “Huckleberry Finn.”

He instructed victims to distribute money to his associates in a variety of ways and then, by circuitous means, to accounts he controlled.

Comments / 0

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Jackson
Person
Jesse Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotteries#Florida Lottery#Prison#Scammers#Jamaican#Argentine#Un#American#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lottery
Country
Argentina
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Attorney General Tong condemns attempt by Sackler family attorneys to ‘bully’ Connecticut, other states

Attorney General William Tong condemned an attempt by attorneys for the Raymond Sackler family to impose sanctions against Connecticut and a number of other states Friday during an ongoing legal battle over the Sackler-owned company Purdue Pharma’s role in driving the opioid epidemic. At a press conference at the Office of the Attorney General, Tong said that the Sacklers’ move was an attempt to ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to tick upward

Connecticut COVID-19 numbers continued to tick upward Friday amid increased spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Cases and positivity Connecticut reported 139 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,039 tests Friday, for a positivity rate of 1.26%. This marked the third straight day the state’s positivity rate was above 1.2%, after more than six weeks without a day at that level. Connecticut’s ...
Bridgeport, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Bridgeport man admits to Monday fatal shooting

A Bridgeport man admitted Thursday to the murder of another man, out of retaliation, after being arrested in connection to the shooting. Dondre Nesmith, 25, was charged with the murder of Javier Flores. Flores was killed Monday. “During an interview, Nesmith admitted to shooting Flores in retaliation for Flores and another man robbing him and forcing him to strip out of his clothes,” police ...
Avon, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Teens missing and presumed drowned in Farmington River had been warned not to go into fast-moving water. Search suspended Friday afternoon.

Two teens who went missing and are presumed drowned had been warned not to go into the fast-moving Farmington River, authorities said Friday, the second day of a search for the two boys. “There’s always hope, but right now, it’s really a search and recovery mission, unfortunately,” said Keith Williams, captain of the state environmental agency’s police force. About a half-dozen agencies were ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy