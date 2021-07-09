Cancel
MLB

Carlos Carrasco could begin rehab assignment for Mets next week

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 7 days ago

Carlos Carrasco could begin a rehab assignment for the Mets as early as next week as the veteran righty continues to work his way back from a hamstring tear.

www.audacy.com

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

