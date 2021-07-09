Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Broome County in central New York Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Southeastern Chenango County in central New York Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sidney to near Montrose, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sidney, Jackson, Walton, Clifford, Sanford, Colchester, Susquehanna, Forest City, Deposit and Susquehanna Depot. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH