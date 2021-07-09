Cancel
Heavy rains creating high bacteria levels at the beach

By Peter Vance
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
Orange flags are waving on the beach today which indicates higher than normal levels of bacteria.

Public health officials say bacteria levels increase when there are heavy rains due to run off that contains trash or animal feces among other things.

Swimmers should be careful in the water when these flags are present. Health officials say that is when people are more at risk of getting cuts or wounds affected.

Some beachgoers were concerned. "I saw a lot of little kids, and I'm a mom, so if my son was here with me I wouldn't let him in. I would hope they would yield the same amount of caution, however that's fine, to each their own," says Jasmine Cordova.

Public health officials test the water regularly.

Head to https://cgis.glo.texas.gov/Beachwatch/ for the latest updates on beaches experiencing high levels of bacteria.

