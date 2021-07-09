Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BLAINE COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Turner to 17 miles north of Harlem to 10 miles northwest of Chinook. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chinook, Harlem, Turner, Lohman, Hogeland and Zurich. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 393 and 424.