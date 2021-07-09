Cancel
Hancock County, IL

Flood Watch issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:21:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning. Target Area: Hancock; McDonough Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois La Moine River at Colmar affecting Hancock and McDonough Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Watch continues for the La Moine River at Colmar. * From Saturday evening to Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 6.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Water affects the lowest portions of Lambert Road and affects Lamar Road approximately 100 feet north of the intersection with County Road 26. * Impact...At 22.5 feet, Water affects lower roads around Birmingham. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Water affects a few houses near the McDonough and Schuyler county line.

alerts.weather.gov

