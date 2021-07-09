Flood Advisory issued for Maury by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maury The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Maury County in middle Tennessee * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Spring Hill and Santa Fe. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.